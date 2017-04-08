Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour (Week in Review)

The acclaimed band will now be playing concerts in Nampa, ID at the Idaho Center on June 18th, San Jose, CA at the SAP Center on June 21st and Sacramento, CA at the Golden 1 Center on June 23rd.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on May 24th in Fairfax, VA at the Eaglebank Arena and at this time it is scheduled to wrap up with the newly announced Sacramento date.

In addition to the headline dates, the band will also making appearances at the Governors Ball Music Festival (in New York on June 4th) and Boston Calling (May 28th). See all of the dates - here.