|
Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour (Week in Review)
.
Young The Giant and Cold War Kids Add Dates To Summer Tour was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: Young The Giant have announced that they have added new dates to their Home Of The Strange Tour of North America this summer which will feature support from Cold War Kids. The trek is scheduled to get underway on August 2nd in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace and will be concluding on September 30th in Houston, TX at the White Oak Music Hall. That final stop is just one of the new shows added to the outing which now includes the additional dates in Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida and Texas. See the dates - here.
