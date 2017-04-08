Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue (Week in Review)

The new retrospective will hit stores on April 21st and be entitled "Timeless: The All-Time Greatest Hits". It will feature 21 of the group's songs in chronological order and can be preordered here.

That same day a new double LP 180g vinyl reissue of the 15 million selling "Saturday Night Fever" soundtrack will also hit stores (preorder here). The CD will be followed by a Director's Cut edition of the film, which will be released on Blu-ray on May 12th. Read more - here.