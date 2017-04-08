Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus (Week in Review)

The group devised the special tour as a celebration of the end of the touring cycle behind their blockbuster triple platinum "Blurryface" album, which they released in 2015.

The tour will run for five nights beginning on June 20th with a show at The Basement, which only holds 300 people, followed by concerts at Newport Music Hall (June 21st), Express Live! (June 22nd), Nationwide Arena (June 24th) and Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center (June 25th). Check out the trailer they released for the trek - here.