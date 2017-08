Chester Bennington's Widow Releases Statement For Fans

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy," she wrote via Twitter. "We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.

"I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love. We feel your loss as well." "My babies are so young to have lost their daddy," she continued. "And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel's voice. And now he is pain-free, singing his songs in all of our hearts.

"May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would've wanted us to do so. Rest in peace, my love." Read more here.