Gregg Allman's Final Album Release Date Set

"I was dedicated to helping Gregg crystallize his vision for the record and to help make sure that this vision made it to the tape," said Was, in a prepared statement. "He was a musical hero of mine and, in later years, had become a good friend. The gravitas of this particular situation was not lost on me. Gregg was a sweet, humble man with a good heart and good intentions and it was a great honor to help him put his musical affairs in order and say a proper farewell."

Was went on to describe Muscle Shoals as sacred ground, noting that it was an especially fitting place for Allman to make his final record. "FAME was the place where Gregg's brother Duane first started making waves in the music world and where the earliest seeds of the Allman Brothers Band were sown in a back room during their first, seminal rehearsals," he said. "Duane's presence is still ubiquitous in that building. Recording there was Gregg's way of making his spirit a part of this album, in the same way that his spirit continued to be part of Gregg's life." Listen to the first single here.