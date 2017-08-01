|
J-Lo and A-Rod Find 'LOVE' in NYC
.
(Radio.com) Last week, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their respective birthdays with wall-to-wall Instagrams from family gatherings, dinners on the town and dazzling outfits. Their splashy birthday week has come to a close but J-Lo and A-Rod are still finding social media inspiration everywhere they go--including the famous LOVE sculpture by Robert Indiana. The pair took a break while larking around New York City to pose with the iconic artwork. Jennifer perched between the "V" and the "E" while Alex leaned casually against the "E." On Instagram, A-Rod called it "Sunday Funday" and it could be a subtle hint that their relationship has reached the next level: Is it love? Sure looks that way. Read more and see the photos here.
