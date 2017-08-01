Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

"She's everything you hope she's gonna be," Del Rey told KROQ's Stryker of her collaboration this past June. "She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it."

In a new interview with morning show hosts Kevin & Bean, Del Rey admits that she was nervous working with her idol, but the two mystical souls ended up being close friends.

"I was more nervous than I thought I would be when she came in," she recalls of the recording session. When asked if Del Rey was able to suppress her nerves, she admitted that a lyric re-do re-triggered her anxiety. "

"I was at first but then she (Nicks) asked me to re-sing something and I got on the microphone in this booth that I'm not usually in--cause I usually just sing in the middle of the room--she just wanted me to do my oos and ahhs over and my first ahh was like (her voice warbles in a feeble attempt to sing the higher register). It was horrific and she didn't even say anything. I had said something stupid like, 'oh God, that sounds so small next to your ahh. And she said, 'That's ok, you can be my little echo.'"

Despite the tiny hiccup, Del Rey and Nicks became fast friends. "I could totally call her. And, I have to say it's one of these like amazing career and life things where I do consider her a friend and I love her. Cause you never really know with women how it's gonna go but she wanted to be there right away… sent flowers after the track was done. She got me a present for my birthday… She was actually the one who put all the extra effort in and didn't make anything hard clearance-wise. I just had to call my friend and ask, 'Are you sure it's all ok?' I was like, 'yup!' I said, well, I guess we're all good." Read more and listen to the full interview here.