|
Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience
.
(Radio.com) On July 21 Lana Del Rey released her 5th full-length album, Lust For Life and on it, fans will find a collaboration with Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks titled, "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems." "She's everything you hope she's gonna be," Del Rey told KROQ's Stryker of her collaboration this past June. "She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it." In a new interview with morning show hosts Kevin & Bean, Del Rey admits that she was nervous working with her idol, but the two mystical souls ended up being close friends. "I was more nervous than I thought I would be when she came in," she recalls of the recording session. When asked if Del Rey was able to suppress her nerves, she admitted that a lyric re-do re-triggered her anxiety. " "I was at first but then she (Nicks) asked me to re-sing something and I got on the microphone in this booth that I'm not usually in--cause I usually just sing in the middle of the room--she just wanted me to do my oos and ahhs over and my first ahh was like (her voice warbles in a feeble attempt to sing the higher register). It was horrific and she didn't even say anything. I had said something stupid like, 'oh God, that sounds so small next to your ahh. And she said, 'That's ok, you can be my little echo.'" Despite the tiny hiccup, Del Rey and Nicks became fast friends. "I could totally call her. And, I have to say it's one of these like amazing career and life things where I do consider her a friend and I love her. Cause you never really know with women how it's gonna go but she wanted to be there right away… sent flowers after the track was done. She got me a present for my birthday… She was actually the one who put all the extra effort in and didn't make anything hard clearance-wise. I just had to call my friend and ask, 'Are you sure it's all ok?' I was like, 'yup!' I said, well, I guess we're all good." Read more and listen to the full interview here.
"She's everything you hope she's gonna be," Del Rey told KROQ's Stryker of her collaboration this past June. "She's so contemporary, and she knows all the new music that's out weekly. She loved the track and she added so much to it."
In a new interview with morning show hosts Kevin & Bean, Del Rey admits that she was nervous working with her idol, but the two mystical souls ended up being close friends.
"I was more nervous than I thought I would be when she came in," she recalls of the recording session. When asked if Del Rey was able to suppress her nerves, she admitted that a lyric re-do re-triggered her anxiety. "
"I was at first but then she (Nicks) asked me to re-sing something and I got on the microphone in this booth that I'm not usually in--cause I usually just sing in the middle of the room--she just wanted me to do my oos and ahhs over and my first ahh was like (her voice warbles in a feeble attempt to sing the higher register). It was horrific and she didn't even say anything. I had said something stupid like, 'oh God, that sounds so small next to your ahh. And she said, 'That's ok, you can be my little echo.'"
Despite the tiny hiccup, Del Rey and Nicks became fast friends. "I could totally call her. And, I have to say it's one of these like amazing career and life things where I do consider her a friend and I love her. Cause you never really know with women how it's gonna go but she wanted to be there right away… sent flowers after the track was done. She got me a present for my birthday… She was actually the one who put all the extra effort in and didn't make anything hard clearance-wise. I just had to call my friend and ask, 'Are you sure it's all ok?' I was like, 'yup!' I said, well, I guess we're all good." Read more and listen to the full interview here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey
• Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online
• Chester Bennington Laid To Rest In Private Ceremony
• Liam Gallagher Makes U.S. Live Debut At Secret Show
• Singled Out: Crashing Atlas' Ascend
• The Strokes Are Working With Rick Rubin On New Album
• The Killers Release New Song 'Run For Cover,' Announce Tour
• Alter Bridge Release Live 'The Other Side' Video
• Young The Giant Release Special 2-Track Single
• Jane's Addiction: Alive at 25 To Be Available On Demand
• Fall Out Boy Release 'Champion' Video And Announce Tour Dates
• Video Of Chester Bennington's Final Linkin Park Concert Goes Online
• Mick Jagger Surprises Fans With Two New Songs
• Guns N' Roses Inspired Video Released By Weezer
• Def Leppard Stream First Part Of Hysteria Anniversary Documentary
• Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women
• Kendrick Lamar Reveals Which Producer He Dreams Of Working With
• Drake's Thirsty Thief Returns To His Southern California home
• Haim Perform Stripped Down Shania Twain Cover
• Singled Out: Brad Byrd's 1000 Pink Balloons
• Jaden Smith Hits the Desert in 'Watch Me' Video
• YG Releases Streams Of Two Explicit New Tracks
• Luke Bryan Makes 88-Year-Old Fan's Dreams Come True
• Ne-Yo Shows Off Signature Move With 'Another Love Song' Video
• Future And Nicki Minaj Release 'You Da Baddest' Video
• Meek Mill Releases Video For Young Thug Collaboration 'We Ball'
• Chance the Rapper Joins Kendrick Lamar For 'No Problem'
• Linkin Park Taped 'Carpool Karaoke' Before Chester's Death
• Miranda Lambert Avoiding Getting Political
• Britney Spears' Infamous Umbrella Going Up For Auction
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
• American High - Bones in the Attic, Flowers in the Basement
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.