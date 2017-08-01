Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown

Frontman James Hetfield led the rockers through an abbreviated version of Van Halen's 1978 classic, "Runnin' With The Devil", complete with an attempt to replicate David Lee Roth's iconic screams on the tune.

"That's all I can sing," Hetfield told the crowd. "That's a little homage to the Pasadena boys, alright. Sorry you had to put up with that," adding, "That wasn't too bad … that was kinda fun."

The tribute appeared just prior to the closing number of the group's main set, "Seek & Destroy." Check out the video here.