Rolling Stones Announce Satanic 50th Anniversary Reissue
08-01-2017
.
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced that they will release a 50th anniversary reissue of the 1967 album, "Their Satanic Majesties Request", via ABKCO Music on September 22.

Available as a special Deluxe Edition box set containing double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD (compatible with all CD players), the set delivers both the stereo and mono versions of the project newly-remastered by Bob Ludwig.

The 2017 reissue includes Michael Cooper's original 3-D lenticular cover photograph, featuring the band at the peak of the psychedelic era, in a fold-out album limited edition numbered package with a 20 page book including more of Cooper's photos from the original session.

"Their Satanic Majesties Request" was originally mixed in both stereo and mono, as was standard practice in 1967. The limited edition 50th anniversary edition will include the entire album on 180 gram vinyl in stereo, another 180 gram vinyl record in mono, and two hybrid Super Audio CDs (one in stereo and one in mono). Each of these discs includes the entire musical content in both Super Audio CD (SACD) as well as standard CD, providing for complete backward and forward hardware compatibility. The discs will play flawlessly on any SACD compatible or standard CD player. Read more and watch the unboxing video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Rolling Stones Music, DVDs, Books and more

Rolling Stones T-shirts and Posters

More Rolling Stones News

Rolling Stones Announce Satanic 50th Anniversary Reissue

Rolling Stones Music
