Singled Out: Counterfeit Culture's Apothecary 08-01-2017

. Metalcore band Counterfeit Culture are gearing up to release their new "Deathwish" EP and to celebrate we asked guitarist Patrick Robertson to tell us about the single "Apothecary". Here is the story: Our latest single is called Apothecary. This is hands down the most intricate and in your face song we've ever written. The recording process was great, and we all had such an incredible experience. We record out in Lancaster, PA with our good friend Ricky Armellino. Ricky has been a huge help for us, teaching us to grow into the musicians we are today. Recording with him is so great because it's an absolutely chill environment, that encourages outside the box ideas. We all sit together through the whole process and bounce ideas off each other. I specifically remember sitting there, recording the intro riff and trying to write the fast run in the middle of it. As I was writing it, Elijah leans over and says "why don't you try going half way up the run, then back down, then all the way back up again." I hadn't thought of that, so I tried it and it worked incredibly well. That is now what you hear on the song today. Besides that, we always want our music to have meaning. Everything we've done, since the foundation of our name Counterfeit Culture, has been for a specific purpose. We want to highlight issues in this world, to put them under a spotlight, and come together through music to find a solution. With so much separation and hatred in the world today, we're using our music to call that out, and to put an end to telling people who they can and can not be. With that being said, Apothecary is about just that, pretending to be someone you aren't. Our music video chose to take on domestic violence. It features a girl, who is both verbally and physically abused by her boyfriend. If you also watched our "X" music video, you can see that the same guy sold her drugs. So her drug dealer, became her abusive boyfriend. She is pretending to be happy and that everything is okay, because the world has historically been harsh against women that speak up when they're abused. They don't feel safe, so they have to pretend to be happy in the situation they're in. We provide links in the description of our music video, to where people who are victims of abuse can go to get help. We also want the world to come together, and use music as a way to bond and find solutions to these issues. That is what we're all about, and Apothecary is just one piece of that. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here! advertisement

