Stereophonics Announce New Album 'Scream Above The Sounds'

The album's lead single "All In One Night" has debuted on YouTube and although that's pretty low-key, frontman Kelly Jones has told NME: "It's a pretty big sounding record, as in it's pretty anthemic." Jones has been recently playing Gibson ES-335s live as well as his usual Gibson SGs.

Jones spoke about the album's lyrics, saying: "The climate of the world is very upside down right now, it's all a bit bonkers, [so] I try to write through my own experiences of it. I'm a very observational kind of writer. I write from the people's point of view: the working classes."

He continued: "If it's politics involved in my songs, then it's usually written through the perspective of a person, often myself, as opposed to literally talking about the powers that be. I've got the 'people on the street view' on things which is how I live my life really." Read more here.