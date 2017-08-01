The Strokes Address Rick Rubin Producing New Album Rumor

Problem is, it was, what some these days are calling #FakeNews. Shortly after the erroneous story broke, Hammond Jr.'s bandmates remedied the situation, saying that they' haven't even begun recording a new album.

"Sorry everyone we are not in the studio recording," Hammond Jr. tweeted. "Forgive Albert Sr. He got prematurely excited. A lot of unknowns and nothing worth speaking about at this time. We met and played a few music ideas for Rick to feel out a vibe but even a theoretical album plan would be years away, if at all."

Frontman Julian Casablancas added that he's focusing on his side project, Julian Casablancas + the Voidz. See the tweets here.