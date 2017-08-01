Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online

Following opening sets by Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers, The Eagles' new lineup hit the stage featuring the late Glenn Frey's son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill on board for the 2017 concert series.

The 24-song show mirrored the California band's lineup debut at The Classic West festival at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 15, with one exception: the addition of Don Henley's "New York Minute" from 1989's "The End Of The Innocence", performed live for the first time by the group since 2002.

Night two of Classic East - on July 30 - featured Fleetwood Mac alongside guests Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire. The Eagles will next headline The Classic Northwest concert in Seattle, WA on September 30. Watch the videos here.