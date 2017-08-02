Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

She explained where she and her son believe Chester is now: 'We do not believe there is a hell," she said. "We believe that we as souls make 'soul contracts' we agree to come into this world with the knowledge of our destiny & when it's fulfilled we move on to a higher vibration of energy, meaning "the next level."

"He fulfilled his destiny while helping others every step of the way through his music, a hand shake, a conversation, or even a hug," she continued. "No matter if you saw him on stage, had an opportunity to meet him anywhere--he truly touched everyone in a positive way. He absolutely loved singing for each & every one of you & for all of his friends & family at home all the time. I have always missed him singing throughout our home & loved it when he would visit, he would sing for us every time we ask or just spontaneously. He absolutely had a God given talent! We are all created the same & connected so Chester you are never 'gone'. Our souls & energy are forever connected." Read the entire statement here.