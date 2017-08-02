Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The guitarist recently wrapped up a North American tour with Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers, and joined The Eagles for performances at a pair of self-produced festival weekends last month: The Classic West at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and The Classic East at Citi Field in New York.

The Los Angeles event saw The Eagles debut their new lineup following the 2016 passing of co-founder Glenn Frey, whose son, Deacon, and country singer Vince Gill have been added to the live band for a series of 2017 shows. Read more here.