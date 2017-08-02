Extreme Announce European Fall Tour

Pre-sale tickets for a pair of shows in Germany are available now, with a pre-sale for the December 10 show in Paris, France starting August 3 at 10 am local time, while general public tickets for the continent will begin August 4 at 10am local time.

Pre-sale tickets for the UK dates - with guests the Dan Reed Network - will start August 3 at 9 am local time, with general tickets available August 4 at 9 am local time.

Extreme recently wrapped up a series of European shows last month with a July 29 headline appearance at the UK's Ramblin' Man Fair, and will launch a handful of US shows later this month. See the dates here.