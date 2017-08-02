Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

The special show comes ahead of the release of the band's new album and will be taking place at the famed Metro venue in Chicago and tickets for the headline set went on sale yesterday.

The Foo Fighters new studio record "Concrete And Gold" is set to hit stores on September 15th and the band will launch a North American tour in support of the effort beginning with their Cal Jam 17 festival on October 7th in San Bernardino, Ca.