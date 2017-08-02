Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Apart from announcing that White is making recordings for his third solo album, few details have been revealed. The label first tweeted on Monday "jack white recording new music for his third solo album in los angeles july 30th."

They also tweeted, "jack white recording songs for his third solo album in new york city july 27th. https://t.co/AXB7lol3hR— Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) July 31, 2017"