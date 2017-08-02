|
Joe Jonas Explains Appearance In Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video
.
(Radio.com) Charli XCX's video for "Boys" is a midsummer viral sensation, earning YouTube views in the tens of millions and spawning more tweets and GIFs than it's possible to count. One of the famous "boys" who appears in the video is Joe Jonas. "This music video has longer legs than I expected," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight. "It's pretty cool to see how much love there is for this video, but I kind of just thought it was a genius concept. Charli reached out to me and came up with this idea, I was like, 'Yes! The roles should be reversed. It's about time. Let's just make this like, over the top!'" Jonas appears alongside Diplo, Mark Ronson, Jack Antonoff, Ty Dolla $ign and others in the visual celebration of guys. In his particular sequence, Jonas appears eating a giant stack of pancakes--an assignment he was excited to tackle. "We had a bunch of different ideas, but I kind of loved the idea that she came up with for me, which was like, just eating a stack of pancakes," he said. "So it was a good excuse to dive in." Watch the "Boys" video here.
