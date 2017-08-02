Joe Jonas Explains Appearance In Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

"This music video has longer legs than I expected," Jonas told Entertainment Tonight. "It's pretty cool to see how much love there is for this video, but I kind of just thought it was a genius concept. Charli reached out to me and came up with this idea, I was like, 'Yes! The roles should be reversed. It's about time. Let's just make this like, over the top!'"

Jonas appears alongside Diplo, Mark Ronson, Jack Antonoff, Ty Dolla $ign and others in the visual celebration of guys. In his particular sequence, Jonas appears eating a giant stack of pancakes--an assignment he was excited to tackle.

"We had a bunch of different ideas, but I kind of loved the idea that she came up with for me, which was like, just eating a stack of pancakes," he said. "So it was a good excuse to dive in." Watch the "Boys" video here.