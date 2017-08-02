Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation
08-02-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) Earlier this month, Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour dates. Louis Tomlinson diplomatically weighed in the decision, understanding that there are two sides to every story.

"What do I think's the right thing to do? I think, obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally," the former One Direction singer told 92.3 AMP Radio. "But I also think to a certain degree, when you're signing up for something you should see it through."

Tomlinson was asked what keeps him motivated in the moments when burn-out starts to creep in. The answer was easy: his fans."There are days that it's harder than others, but wherever you can give back it's really important," the "Back to You" singer said. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber Returning To Movie Screens In Killing Hasselhoff

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation


More Stories for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35- Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online- Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown- more

Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel- Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey- Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online-Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle- Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'- Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video- more

Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music- Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women- Kendrick Lamar Reveals Producer He Dreams Of Working With- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band

Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set

Primus Stream First Song From New Album 'The Desaturating Seven'

Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mastodon Stream Video Clip For 'Steambreather'

UFO Announce New Covers Album 'The Salentino Cuts'

Nine Inch Nails Debuts 'She's Gone Away' at Intimate Club Show

Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video

Extreme Announce European Fall Tour

Fall Out Boy's New Record A Fresh Start Says Pete Wentz

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35

Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

R. Kelly Cancels Shows Amid Cult Allegations Controversy

Katy Perry Giving Away Tickets To Boys And Girls Club Volunteers

Joe Jonas Explains Appearance In Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Sia Announces She Is Releasing New Christmas Album

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle

Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'

Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Singled Out: SIR's So Cold

Jason Aldean's Wife Reveals Expected Baby Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.