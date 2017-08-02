Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

"What do I think's the right thing to do? I think, obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally," the former One Direction singer told 92.3 AMP Radio. "But I also think to a certain degree, when you're signing up for something you should see it through."

Tomlinson was asked what keeps him motivated in the moments when burn-out starts to creep in. The answer was easy: his fans."There are days that it's harder than others, but wherever you can give back it's really important," the "Back to You" singer said. Read more here.