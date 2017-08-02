|
Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation
.
(Radio.com) Earlier this month, Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose world tour dates. Louis Tomlinson diplomatically weighed in the decision, understanding that there are two sides to every story. "What do I think's the right thing to do? I think, obviously, you have to be in a good position mentally," the former One Direction singer told 92.3 AMP Radio. "But I also think to a certain degree, when you're signing up for something you should see it through." Tomlinson was asked what keeps him motivated in the moments when burn-out starts to creep in. The answer was easy: his fans."There are days that it's harder than others, but wherever you can give back it's really important," the "Back to You" singer said. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
