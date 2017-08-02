MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Although Carson Daly (the show's co-creator and host) recently freed up some of his time by leaving his post as morning radio host at 97.1 AMP RADIO in L.A., he won't be returning to MTV.

Instead, the reboot will feature five rotating hosts: Amy Pham, a DJ, actress, and television host; D.C. Young Fly, a rapper, actor and comedian; Erik Zachary, a Chicago radio DJ; Lawrence Jackson, a journalist; and Tamara Dhia, a writer, and producer from Complex. Read more here.