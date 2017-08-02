Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

According to a TMZ report, a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck Macklemore's Mercedes. The pickup truck driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and, upon impact, collided with the windshield.

After he was revived, he reportedly told officers he'd had a drink "awhile back" and gave incoherent answers. He was driven to the hospital where a blood draw was administered to determine if he was under the influence. Read more here.