Mastodon Stream Video Clip For 'Steambreather'

The group recorded the project last year with producer Brendan O'Brien at the Quarry in Kennesaw, GA. Their seventh album, "Emperor Of Sand" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200 with opening week sales of 43,000 copies.

The Atlanta rockers recently completed a series of dates across Europe, and will next be seen performing at the Psycho Vegas Festival on August 20 before kicking off fall dates across North America with Eagles of Death Metal and Russian Circles in September

The trek will include a newly-announced benefit concert at The Metro in Chicago, IL on September 9 in honor of suicide prevention month. 100% of the proceeds from the event will support suicide prevention and mental health education.

"Please join us in breaking the silence around suicide and mental health," says the band, "it would mean the world to us." Watch the video here.