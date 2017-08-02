Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

"We shooting a video for your favorite new song that you ain't hear yet," Nicki says in a video that she posted to Instagram. "Yeah, top secret," added the Migos star.

"Video shoot was ," Mianj wrote in her next post. "We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning. But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He's a class act."

There is no word yet on the name of the track or when it will drop. In the meantime check out the posts from Nicki and Quavo here.