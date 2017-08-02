Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo
08-02-2017
.
Nicki Minaj

(Radio.com) Nicki Minaj has new track with Migos' Quavo, and the video for the track has been already shot, they both revealed via a series of social media posts this week.

"We shooting a video for your favorite new song that you ain't hear yet," Nicki says in a video that she posted to Instagram. "Yeah, top secret," added the Migos star.

"Video shoot was ," Mianj wrote in her next post. "We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning. But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He's a class act."

There is no word yet on the name of the track or when it will drop. In the meantime check out the posts from Nicki and Quavo here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

