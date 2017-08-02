Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

'This is our last show here in New York, that's it -- as Tribe," he said earlier this week. "You know, we gotta honor our brother, Phife Dawg." It's not clear whether the remaining Tribesmen plan to go their separate ways, or regroup under a different name. Either way, the Panorama set marks a historic final hometown performance for the Queens rappers--and Phife's parents were in the audience.

'We wanna thank everybody in New York City for supporting A Tribe Called Quest since 1988 up to now," Q-Tip continued. 'And we want to thank all of y'all who extended all of your wishes and empathy and prayers -- not only to us, but to Phife's family as well." Read more here.