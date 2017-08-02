Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set
08-02-2017
.
The Who

(hennemusic) Rock legends The Who will release a 5CD box set of singles entitled "Maximum As & Bs", on October 27th. The project compiles all of the band's A-sides, B-sides and EPs - from the Brunswick, Reaction, Track and Polydor labels - in one place, for the very first time.

The 86-track package traces The Who's career from their first single, 1964's "Zoot Suit" - recorded as The High Numbers - to the group's last recorded track to date, 2014's "Be Lucky."

Packaged in a rigid, lift-off-style box, "Maximum As & Bs" includes a 48-page booklet with track-by-track annotation by acclaimed writers plus period photos and memorabilia. A full track list for the box set can be found here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Who Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Who T-shirts and Posters

More The Who News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set

The Who Rocks 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' Trailer

French Montana Reveals Who He See As The Voice Of Hip-Hop

The Who's Performances On The Tonight Show Go Online

The Who To Rock The Tonight Show This Week

The Who's Pete Townshend Helping Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Cage The Elephant Stream New Track 'Whole Wide World'

Grenfell Fire Benefit Single Features Liam Payne, Queen, The Who Legends

Metallica Release New 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Guns N' Roses And The Who Teaming For Historical Show


More Stories for The Who

The Who Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35- Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online- Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown- more

Axl Rose Rocks AC/DC Classic With Billy Joel- Eagles Moving Forward Tentatively Without Glenn Frey- Video From Guns N' Roses Tour Kickoff Goes Online-Chester Bennington- more

Page Too:
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle- Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'- Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video- more

Sam Hunt Reveals He Is Stepping Back From Music- Rick Ross Apologizes Insensitive Comment About Women- Kendrick Lamar Reveals Producer He Dreams Of Working With- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band

Singled Out: Kobra and the Lotus' You Don't Know

The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set

Primus Stream First Song From New Album 'The Desaturating Seven'

Eagles' Joe Walsh To Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Mastodon Stream Video Clip For 'Steambreather'

UFO Announce New Covers Album 'The Salentino Cuts'

Nine Inch Nails Debuts 'She's Gone Away' at Intimate Club Show

Supergroup White Noise Owl Release 'Something' Video

Extreme Announce European Fall Tour

Fall Out Boy's New Record A Fresh Start Says Pete Wentz

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35

Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online

• more

Page Too News Stories
Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

R. Kelly Cancels Shows Amid Cult Allegations Controversy

Katy Perry Giving Away Tickets To Boys And Girls Club Volunteers

Joe Jonas Explains Appearance In Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Sia Announces She Is Releasing New Christmas Album

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle

Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'

Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video

Lana Del Rey Shares Her Stevie Nicks Experience

Singled Out: SIR's So Cold

Jason Aldean's Wife Reveals Expected Baby Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

Die Choking - III

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.