The Who Announce Career-Spanning 5 Disc Box Set

The 86-track package traces The Who's career from their first single, 1964's "Zoot Suit" - recorded as The High Numbers - to the group's last recorded track to date, 2014's "Be Lucky."

Packaged in a rigid, lift-off-style box, "Maximum As & Bs" includes a 48-page booklet with track-by-track annotation by acclaimed writers plus period photos and memorabilia. A full track list for the box set can be found here.