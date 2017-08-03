A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform

"I would like to announce the first annual Awgest," Rocky tweeted. 'For the month of Awgest, we will be launching a new Awge website, music, content, video & a whole bunch of other kool s—."

The project will include exclusives from Playboi Carti, Smooky Margiela, Fatmankey and Treezlowkey. Rocky didn't provide a link to the site and it's not clear when the platform will formally launch--but it's sure to come any day now. Read more here.