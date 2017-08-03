Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video

Bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham recorded their fourth album at Cave Studios in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley.

"We had around 4 months to write this album, and I think the results speak for themselves," says Hughes. "All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression, as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums. A lot has happened since we last recorded the Afterglow album in 2013, so, in many ways, the new album shows BCC with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you're looking for a folk album, this ain't the one.

"I wanted the new album to physically shake your soul," he added, "It's a wake-up call." Black Country Communion will launch "BCCIV" with two exclusive concerts in the UK in January, with shows at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on January 2 and London's Hammersmith Apollo on January 4. Check out the new video here.