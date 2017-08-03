Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video
08-03-2017
.
Black Country Communion

(hennemusic) Black Country Communion have issued a video for "Collide", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "BCCIV." Due September 22 via Mascot Records, the project sees the return of the supergroup to active duty after they disbanded in early 2013.

Bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Joe Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham recorded their fourth album at Cave Studios in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley.

"We had around 4 months to write this album, and I think the results speak for themselves," says Hughes. "All four of us wanted to make a record that stood up to the first three albums, however, the new album is more of a progression, as we wanted to be careful not to repeat the previous albums. A lot has happened since we last recorded the Afterglow album in 2013, so, in many ways, the new album shows BCC with a much harder, riffier and bigger and bolder sound. If you're looking for a folk album, this ain't the one.

"I wanted the new album to physically shake your soul," he added, "It's a wake-up call." Black Country Communion will launch "BCCIV" with two exclusive concerts in the UK in January, with shows at the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on January 2 and London's Hammersmith Apollo on January 4. Check out the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video

