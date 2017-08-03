Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film

That special night included a legendary list of special guests including Steven Tyler, Billy F. Gibbons, Jan Hammer, Beth Hart, Jimmy Hall and Buddy Guy.

The massive set list includes a slew of hits from the two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee's illustrious career and closes with a cover of "Purple Rain," a tribute to Prince, who had passed away a few months before the concert.

Jeff Beck: Live At The Hollywood Bowl will be released on October 6. Check out the full tracklist and watch a preview of the film here.