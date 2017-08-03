Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special
08-03-2017
.
Jimi Hendrix

The 50th anniversary of The Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Are You Experienced" is celebrated in the latest episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio with Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands. The show sent over the following details:

It's hard to imagine that in three short years James Marshall Hendrix reinvented the sound of the guitar and popular music so much so that it resonates today half a century later. But, what is harder to believe is how close we might have been to never hearing Jimi Hendrix if it wasn't for a chance discovery by Animals bassist Chas Chandler. Hendrix biographer tells In The Studio producer and host Redbeard what he believes Chandler's greatest contribution to Rock was.

John McDermott said, "What I always find so intriguing about the Hendrix phenomena is that (Chas)Chandler, was coming off a string, of I think ten Top 40 records with the Animals, but yet recognized a star greater than he. And he took a struggling guitarist from the Village and introduced him as the greatest guitar player in the world and overwhelmed people like Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards and people that were Chas' own contemporaries in the United Kingdom. And from there, it just snowballed. When Hendrix came to Monterey, at that point, it was all so obvious. How could we have missed it? But a year before Hendrix was playing for peanuts in Greenwich Village, struggling to get noticed." Stream the episode here.

advertisement

Jimi Hendrix Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jimi Hendrix T-shirts and Posters

More Jimi Hendrix News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special

Historic Jimi Hendrix Guitar Expected To Sell For Hefty Price

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Concert Film May Be Coming Soon

Newly-Discovered Plant Named After Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Guitar To Be Auctioned

Alice In Chains, Jimi Hendrix Rarities For Record Store Day

Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde Lead Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

Jimi Hendrix's Engineer Eddie Kramer Reflects On Band Of Gypsys

Jimi Hendrix's Band Of Gypsys Live Release Preview Goes Online

Jimi Hendrix's Debut Band Of Gypsys Show Set For Release


More Stories for Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance- Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him- Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance- more

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35- Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online- Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown- more

Page Too:
Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders- 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, More- Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik- more

Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle- Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'- Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance

Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video

Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film

Singled Out: Between The Rain's Mudroom

Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour

Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special

Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up

The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders

'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik

The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky

Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video

A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform

Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update

Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy 'Bodied' Trailer Released

The Game Reveals Qualifications For Open Assistant Job

Jessica Hannan Releases 'Girls Night Out' Video

Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.