Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video
(Radio.com) Macklemore has released the music video for the track "Marmalade," which is his collaboration with rap star Lil Yachty, and it's pretty adorable. The new clip features both rappers being portrayed by young children along with a surprise cameo. The duo hit the town stealing New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady's jersey. They then deliver it to running back Marshawn Lynch, who rewards them with a pool party (Lynch cameos in the clip, Brady does not). Check out the cute video here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
