Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update
08-03-2017
.
Maren Morris

(Radio.com) Maren Morris got engaged to her boyfriend Ryan Hurd last month, and on Tuesday (Aug 2) she gave fans an update on their wedding plans via social media.

"When people ask how our wedding planning is going…" the singer wrote, tweeting a photo of the couple's wedding rings. She also shared a rundown of the big day which only includes three items:

Music starts, we get married, everyone parties. That sounds like a great plan to us, we assume the invitation is in the mail! View her full social media post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Maren Morris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Maren Morris T-shirts and Posters

More Maren Morris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update

Maren Morris Has A Girl Bus And A Boy Bus On Tour

Maren Morris Announces Engagement To Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris On Inspiring Next Generation Of Female Musicians

Maren Morris Reveals That Elton John Is A Huge Fan

Maren Morris Inspired Lady Antebellum's New Song

Maren Morris Releases 'I Could Use A Love Song' Video

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Release 'Craving You' Video

Maren Morris Adds Additional Dates To Her Hero Tour

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'


More Stories for Maren Morris

Maren Morris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance- Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him- Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance- more

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Crashes His Austin A35- Video From The Eagles Classic East Fest Set Goes Online- Metallica Play Tribute To Van Halen In Band's Hometown- more

Page Too:
Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders- 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, More- Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik- more

Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

Lady Gaga Dragged Into Dr. Luke And Kesha Legal Battle- Kodak Black Teams With Future For 'Boost My Ego'- Florida Georgia Line Go Vegas For 'Smooth' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him

Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance

Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video

Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film

Singled Out: Between The Rain's Mudroom

Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour

Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special

Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up

The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute

Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert

Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album

Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer

Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band

• more

Page Too News Stories
Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders

'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik

The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky

Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video

A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform

Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update

Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy 'Bodied' Trailer Released

The Game Reveals Qualifications For Open Assistant Job

Jessica Hannan Releases 'Girls Night Out' Video

Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision

Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'

MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts

Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo

Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

Mark Slaughter - Halfway There

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.