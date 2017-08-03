Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance

The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad," was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Rose Bowl concert - which also saw Metallica deliver a tribute to Van Halen in their hometown - marked the band's return to the stage after a two-week break on the summer North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Metallica's stadium run will wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour. That trek will begin with a September 2 show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen - rescheduled from February due to illness - before playing Amsterdam on September 4. Watch the video here.