Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance
08-03-2017
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1997 classic, "Fuel", at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA on July 29th and the band are sharing professional footage from the event online.

The third single from the group's seventh album, "ReLoad," was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 1999, while the project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 4 million copies.

The Rose Bowl concert - which also saw Metallica deliver a tribute to Van Halen in their hometown - marked the band's return to the stage after a two-week break on the summer North American leg of their WorldWired tour in support of 2016's "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Metallica's stadium run will wrap up in Edmonton, AB on August 16 before the group heads to Europe for a fall arena tour. That trek will begin with a September 2 show at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen - rescheduled from February due to illness - before playing Amsterdam on September 4. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music
