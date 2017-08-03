|
Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute
.
(Radio.com) When Linkin Park's Chester Bennington committed suicide at age 41, the band was busy promoting their seventh studio album One More Light. The album contains "Heavy," their collaboration with 22-year-old singer-songwriter Kiiara, who lent vocals to the lead single. Kiiara joined friends and fans on social media expressing her shock and grief at Bennington's sudden death last month. Earlier this week, she resumed live performances at New York's Panorama Festival and dedicated two songs to Chester. "It's been… a pretty rough week," she said. "I don't know what to say and there's nothing really to say to make it better, but these next two songs are for Chester." Then she performed LP's "Battle Symphony" followed by "Heavy." Kiiara represents a generation of young talent who were influenced by Bennington and his Linkin Park bandmates--and one of the few who was lucky enough to work with them. Watch Kiiara's musical tribute to her late collaborator here.
Kiiara joined friends and fans on social media expressing her shock and grief at Bennington's sudden death last month. Earlier this week, she resumed live performances at New York's Panorama Festival and dedicated two songs to Chester.
"It's been… a pretty rough week," she said. "I don't know what to say and there's nothing really to say to make it better, but these next two songs are for Chester."
Then she performed LP's "Battle Symphony" followed by "Heavy." Kiiara represents a generation of young talent who were influenced by Bennington and his Linkin Park bandmates--and one of the few who was lucky enough to work with them. Watch Kiiara's musical tribute to her late collaborator here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
• Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance
• Black Country Communion Release 'Collide' Video
• Jeff Beck Releasing 50th Anniversary Concert Film
• Singled Out: Between The Rain's Mudroom
• Trivium And Arch Enemy Announce North American Tour
• Jimi Hendrix 'Are You Experienced' In The Studio Special
• Queens Of The Stone Age Rock Live Gorillaz Mash-Up
• The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set
• Pop Star Kiiara Performs Heartfelt Chester Bennington Tribute
• Cracker and Camper Van Beethoven Announce Campout Festival
• Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert
• Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album
• Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer
• Nirvana's Krist Novoselic Debuts First Song From New Band
• 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
• Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik
• The Weeknd Remixes 'Reminder' With Young Thug and A$AP Rocky
• Macklemore And Lil Yachty Release 'Marmalade' Video
• A$AP Rocky Launching 'Awgest' Digital Platform
• Maren Morris Shares Wedding Planning Update
• Eminem Produced Rap Battle Comedy 'Bodied' Trailer Released
• The Game Reveals Qualifications For Open Assistant Job
• Jessica Hannan Releases 'Girls Night Out' Video
• Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision
• Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'
• MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals New Hosts
• Nicki Minaj Teases Collaboration With Migos' Quavo
• Kanye West Files $10 Million Lawsuit Over St. Pablo Tour
• Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
• Mark Slaughter - Halfway There
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.