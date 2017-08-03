The Jam Announce 40th Anniversary Box Set

To commemorate the 40th anniversary, a limited edition five-disc box set will explore The Jam's celebration of British punk and youth culture. Titled 1977, the box set includes remastered versions of In the City and its follow-up This Is The Modern World, as well as unreleased demos and live recordings.

The final disc is a DVD, which contains television appearances and live performances from the band's run. In the late 70s, The Jam netted 18 consecutive Top 40 singles in the U.K., including four number ones. Read more here.