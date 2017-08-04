Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

The former team captain wrote a piece for The Tennessean in which he addressed his decision. One of the main reasons he quit was to spend more time with his family.

"Things change when you have kids and you have a family," he says. 'They've supported me without question, and now it's my turn to return the favor." He also recalled Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals, and how much fan support the team received, even after they lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Read more of his comments here.