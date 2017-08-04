Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video

The location opens this weekend at the Yorkdale Mall and Drake released a video to drum up excitement for the store. In the video, Drake and his posse jam to 'Gyalchester" from More Life and hang around the Toronto mall, dressed in head-to-toe OVO.

In addition to pricey jewelry, OVO carries footwear, outerwear and a host of other fashion items to keep Drake fans repping their favorite artist at all times. Watch the teaser for their newest brick-and-mortar store here.