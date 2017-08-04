Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

It's recently been revealed that among the many guests Grohl lined up for the new Foo Fighters album Concrete And Gold, the former Beatles and all-round music legend Paul McCartney will make an appearance as well - as a drummer. Speaking to ET Canada, Grohl said, "Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs. He's a pal. We've known him for a long time. He's great. He's the most wonderful person in the world. He's a great guy."

Another band member (possibly drummer Taylor Hawkins) also added, "He hadn't even heard of the song. He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick. He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes." Read more here.