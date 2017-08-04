Garbage Release 'No Horses' Video

"It's been my observation that when governments disregard their citizens for their own greed, the ensuing soundtrack usually kick's ass," says director Scott Stuckey of the video's inspiration.

"Like Nina Simone's 'Mississippi Goddam' or the Clash's 'Straight To Hell', 'No Horses' made me realize that I'm not going insane, these really are f***ed up times. The lyrics are powerful so the challenge was to add something visually that wouldn't ruin the individual's interpretation." Watch the video and see the group's current tour dates here.