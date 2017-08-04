Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows
08-04-2017
.
Justin Bieber

(Radio.com) It has been a long road for Justin Bieber and so far the summer has been somewhat rocky. Last month he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World tour due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Soon after, he was banned from playing China because his "bad behavior" could have a negative impact on his fans. Then, he accidentally hit a paparazzo with his vehicle, while leaving a church event in LA.

But it seems like Bieber has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel. After posting a picture of his new face tattoo, Bieber took to Instagram to explain in detail why he's decided to take some time off and what he's doing to improve his mental health.

"I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times," he wrote. "I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness jealousy and fear run my life."

He added that since those dark times he has found friends and mentors that have helped him to change how he thinks about who he is and who he has been.

"I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up, reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!. Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don't dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. I'm very aware I'm never going to be perfect and I'm gonna keep making mistakes. But what I'm not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes." Read Bieber's full statement here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Justin Bieber Music, DVDs, Books and more

Justin Bieber T-shirts and Posters

More Justin Bieber News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows

Louis Tomlinson Shares His View On Justin Bieber Tour Cancellation

Justin Bieber Returning To Movie Screens In Killing Hasselhoff

Justin Bieber Hits Paparazzi Photog With His Car

Justin Bieber Apologizes For Canceling Purpose Tour

John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber Over Canceled Tour Dates

Justin Bieber Cancels The Final Leg Of His World Tour

Justin Bieber Banned From China For 'Bad Behavior'

Justin Bieber Makes Surprise Visit To Children's Hospital

Justin Bieber Taps Migos, Vic Mensa For North American Tour


More Stories for Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza- Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Guest Appearance- Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film - more

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance- Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him- Metallica Release Video Of Classic Song Rose Bowl Performance- more

Foo Fighters Announce Rare One-Off Intimate Concert- Jack White Begins Recording Third Solo Album- Chester Bennington's First Wife Pays Tribute To Late Singer- more

Page Too:
Grandmaster Flash's Kid Creole Arrested For Murder- Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats- Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows- Lorde- more

Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders- 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, More- Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik- more

Macklemore Reportedly Involved In Serious Head-On Collision- Q-Tip Says NYC Show Was Tribe Called Quest's 'Last'- MTV Announces Resurrection Of TRL And Reveals Hosts- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Liam Gallagher Storms Off Stage Early At Lollapalooza

Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance

Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film

Motorhead Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'

The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced

Singled Out: Seven Spires' Stay

The Yardbirds Crowdfunding First New Album In 14 Years

Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview

Joe Walsh Rocks Classic Song On The Late Show

Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces

Sublime Recruit Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary

Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange

Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist

Garbage Release 'No Horses' Video

Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him

• more

Page Too News Stories
Grandmaster Flash's Kid Creole Arrested For Murder

Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats

Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows

Lorde Releases 'Perfect Places' Music Video

Camila Cabello Releases Two New Tracks 'Havana' and 'OMG'

Lana Del Rey Announces 'White Mustang' Video

Maren Morris Releases 'Drunk Girls Don't Cry' Video

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL

Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video

Louis Tomlinson Talks Video Shoot For 'Back to You'

LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

Officials Want R. Kelly's Georgia Concert Canceled

Kesha Streaming Her New Single 'Hymn'

Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders

'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report

Haken - Affinity

Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival

Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017

The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)

Be'lakor - Vessels

Don Barnes - Ride the Storm

On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two

Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec

Junkyard - High Water

Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More

Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.