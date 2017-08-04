LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

The artists for the 40th annual celebration were announced on Thursday (Aug. 3); the event will be held this December and broadcast on CBS. Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein remarked that the Kennedy Center Honor acknowledges the outstanding careers of the five selected artists that have shaped American culture through their work.

"This is a truly exceptional slate of honorees - made even more special by the fact that we will honor these artists as we also celebrate four decades of the Kennedy Center Honors," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said. "Each of this year's honorees became known to and loved by the world because of their complete originality and bold genius.'"