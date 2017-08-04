Lana Del Rey Announces 'White Mustang' Video

Del Rey shared an Instagram video thanking fans for supporting her album (which hit number one on the Billboard 200 chart) and described her experience touring the U.S.A.

'I've been having a lot of fun at my shows," she said. 'San Diego and Anaheim were crazy, crazy, crazy. San Francisco, I'm about to announce a show up there, so look out for that. In the meantime, I am going overseas to my festivals and I'm also going to do a couple of shows in the UK and also I have a new video coming out for a song off the record called 'White Mustang' -- another video done by Rich Lee, which I really love."

Previously, Lee made the videos for "Lust for Life" and "Love." Watch Lana's message here.