Louis Tomlinson Talks Video Shoot For 'Back to You'

"It was great, obviously, anyone knows Bebe she's great energy and she's really good fun. It was great to do the video with her," the singer told 92.3 AMP Radio.

The clip was shot in Tomlinson's home town of Doncaster, South Yorkshire and the former One Direction singer enjoyed showing fans and Rexha where he's from.

"It was just really nice to give the fans a real insight to Doncaster, honestly I go on about it all the time, where I'm from, the name. But it's nice to be to show them exactly like where I used to hang out as a kid," he said. Read more and check out the "Back to You" video here.