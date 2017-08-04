|
Motorhead Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'
.
(hennemusic) Motorhead are streaming a video of their take on the 1977 David Bowie classic, "Heroes", as the latest preview to their forthcoming collection, "Under Cover." Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70. "It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version." "He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!" "Heroes" follows Motorhead's version of the Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" as the second preview of "Under Cover." Due September 1, the project sees the metal legends deliver versions of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister. Watch the video here.
Recorded in 2015 during sessions for their 22nd and final studio album, "Bad Magic", the track was one of the last songs the band recorded together before frontman Lemmy Kilmister's passing at his Los Angeles home on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70.
"It's such a great Bowie song, one of his best," says guitarist Phil Campbell, "and I could only see great things coming out of it from us, and so it proved to be, and Lemmy ended up loving our version."
"He was very, very proud of it," adds drummer Mikkey Dee, now a member of the Scorpions, "not only because it turned out so well but because it was fun! Which is what projects like this should be - fun!"
"Heroes" follows Motorhead's version of the Sex Pistols' "God Save The Queen" as the second preview of "Under Cover." Due September 1, the project sees the metal legends deliver versions of tunes originally recorded by The Ramones, Metallica, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Ted Nugent, The Rolling Stones, Dio and Twisted Sister. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Foo Fighters Recruit Paul McCartney For Unusual Album Guest Appearance
• Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film
• Motorhead Release Video For Cover Of David Bowie's 'Heroes'
• The Who and Pete Townshend Reissues Announced
• Singled Out: Seven Spires' Stay
• The Yardbirds Crowdfunding First New Album In 14 Years
• Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview
• Joe Walsh Rocks Classic Song On The Late Show
• Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces
• Sublime Recruit Bill Guttentag to Direct Upcoming Documentary
• Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange
• Chester Bennington Receives Unusual Tribute From Artist
• Garbage Release 'No Horses' Video
• Foo Fighters Hint At Surprise Music Festival Appearance
• Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him
• Suge Knight To Be Arraigned For Making Death Threats
• Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows
• Lorde Releases 'Perfect Places' Music Video
• Camila Cabello Releases Two New Tracks 'Havana' and 'OMG'
• Lana Del Rey Announces 'White Mustang' Video
• Maren Morris Releases 'Drunk Girls Don't Cry' Video
• Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Retires From NHL
• Drake Teases OVO Store Opening In New Video
• Louis Tomlinson Talks Video Shoot For 'Back to You'
• LL Cool J, Lionel Richie, Gloria Estefan 2017 Kennedy Center Honors
• Officials Want R. Kelly's Georgia Concert Canceled
• Kesha Streaming Her New Single 'Hymn'
• Faith Hill Cancels Concert Under Medical Orders
• 'Carpool Karaoke' Trailer With Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, More
• Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik
• Lollapalooza 2017 - Day One Report
• Road Trip: The Cincinnati Music Festival
• Sites and Sounds: Ubersoca Cruise 2017
• The Isley Brothers & Santana - Power of Peace (5 Stars)
• On The Record: Raiders Of The Lost Ark Soundtrack
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2013 Day Two
• Sites and Sounds: Cincinnati Music Festival
• Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago
• Road Trip: Festival d'ete de Quebec
• Lollapalooza TBT Month: 2015 - Metallica, Brand New And More
• Sailing to Nowhere - To The Unknown
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.