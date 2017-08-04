Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces

One of the two items is a painting of a skinny body, two poppies and a baby with a broken head. The piece was originally supposed to be used as the art work of Nirvana's 1992 album of B sides, Incesticide. Also on display is the painting used for the cover of the deluxe version of 2015's Montage of Heck: the Home Recordings.

In addition, sketches and collages from Cobain's notebooks — many of which have previously been available — will decorate the walls. Aside from Cobain's art, works by Raymond Pettibon, Dash Snow, Mike Kelley, Elizabeth Peyton and others will be displayed. Read more here.