Nirvana's Kurt Cobain Exhibit Contains Unseen Pieces
08-04-2017
(Radio.com) Nirvana fans can now see much of Kurt Cobain's art that will be on display this week at the Seattle Art Fair in Seattle, WA. The exhibit includes two never before seen paintings that were placed in storage after Cobain's death and haven't been unveiled until now, reports Rolling Stone.

One of the two items is a painting of a skinny body, two poppies and a baby with a broken head. The piece was originally supposed to be used as the art work of Nirvana's 1992 album of B sides, Incesticide. Also on display is the painting used for the cover of the deluxe version of 2015's Montage of Heck: the Home Recordings.

In addition, sketches and collages from Cobain's notebooks — many of which have previously been available — will decorate the walls. Aside from Cobain's art, works by Raymond Pettibon, Dash Snow, Mike Kelley, Elizabeth Peyton and others will be displayed. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

