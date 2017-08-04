Officials Want R. Kelly's Georgia Concert Canceled

Efforts to nix the show began after a Buzzfeed story came out that reported R. Kelly had a 'sex cult" of women that he controlled. This is just the latest episode in a history peppered with alleged sexual misconduct issues.

The singer canceled three dates without explanation already, but seven shows are still on the books, including the Fulton County show. A county rep told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the request to cancel the show reflects the wishes of local residents. Read more here.