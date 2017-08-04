Pearl Jam Preview 'Let's Play Two' Concert Film

"The first time you walk into Wrigley Field," says frontman and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan Eddie Vedder in the trailer for the upcoming feature, "it's like stepping into Oz."

The film's title pays tribute to the late Cubs great Ernie Banks, who shared his love of the game with his legendary catchphrase: "It's a beautiful day for a ballgame…let's play two!"



The Wrigley Field dates delivered lengthy 30-plus song sets to fans, with Vedder making headlines when he dedicated a song on night one to Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip - who were performing a farewell Canadian tour at the time following news that the rocker had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer - before having a raucous male audience member ejected for harassing a female fan during the second show. Watch the trailer here.