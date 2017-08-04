|
Rolling Stones Release Sticky Fingers Live Package Preview
(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming the trailer for the newly-announced release of "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" in multiple formats on September 29. Part of the band's ongoing "From The Vault" series, the package presents the group performing their legendary 1971 album in its entirety - for the first and only time - at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on May 20, 2015. The rare theater event was a warm-up show just days before the Stones launched their Zip Code tour of North America, and the release of an expanded reissue of the classic 1971 set. The intimate setting of the 1,200 capacity Fonda Theatre was in contrast to the huge stadiums in which the band would perform for the rest of the tour. "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" will be available on DVD, Blu-ray, DVD+CD, DVD+3LP and digital formats. The DVD & Blu-ray include interviews with band members and Bonus Features that deliver songs cut from the concert film, including "All Down The Line," "When The Whip Comes Down" and "I Can't Turn You Loose", while the CD and 3LP feature the full show as performed on the night. Watch the trailer here.
