Singled Out: Seven Spires' Stay
08-04-2017
.
Seven Spires

Seven Spires released their brand new concept album "Solveig" today (August 4th) and to celebrate we asked vocalist Adrienne Cowan to tell us about the song "Stay". Here is the story:

Adrienne here from Seven Spires! We just released a brand new song, "Stay", from our coming record, "Solveig". It is a concept album in two acts, set in a sunless underworld ruled by a Demon. "Stay" is the first song of Act II. In the story of the album, the Demon lures poor, lost souls with a siren song to her decadent hell, the Cabaret of Dreams. The protagonist of "Solveig" is one of these lost souls, and the album follows his journey through the Cabaret.

Up until this point in the story, the Demon has been cunning and tempting - a general force of evil. But the protagonist has begun to realise that not all may be as it seems, and perhaps trading his soul with the Demon for eternal bliss may not have been the best idea. It is here in "Stay" that we first glimpse a more human side of the Demon, who displays the faint ability to care.

Musically, "Stay" is fairly straightforward and shows our power metal roots more than most of the songs on the album. It also is the first distinct appearance of my extreme vocals in a lead part with this band! I really love to play with different vocal styles to help better convey emotions and intensity, and having story-based music like this lends itself well to allowing for this sort of vocal approach.

The entire record runs as a whole, and it is my great hope that anyone who listens to it will experience it at least once from top to bottom. There are tonnes of hidden bits woven throughout all of the songs, and I think the more you listen, the more they appear and change the emotional response from the songs.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

Seven Spires Music, DVDs, Books and more

Seven Spires T-shirts and Posters

More Seven Spires News

More Stories for Seven Spires

Seven Spires Music
News Reports
Day in Rock:
Page Too:
Rock News Stories
Page Too News Stories
Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

